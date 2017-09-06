TechCrunch Disrupt, the premier startup and technology conference, first took the European startup community by storm way back in 2013. Since then, the continent’s startup scene has matured rapidly, and we’re thrilled to be back in Berlin this December. We’re even happier to announce that Disrupt Berlin 2017 registration is now officially open.

If you’re a European startup fan, you don’t want to miss out on all that Disrupt Berlin has on offer. Enter the Startup Battlefield competition (applications are now open), where you’ll compete for $50,000 and the chance to launch your fledgling company from the Disrupt stage — in front of an international audience of tech investors, media and thought leaders.

Sign up to exhibit your early-stage company in Startup Alley — the very heart of Disrupt events — where hundreds of innovative young companies in a range of industries showcase their tech and talent. Consider this: Companies that exhibited in Startup Alley at our Disrupt SF event last year have gone on to collectively raise more than $13 million according to Crunchbase. It’s like catnip for investors looking for the next unicorn.

Entrepreneurs and investors can also take advantage of CrunchMatch, a white-glove service that helps connect startups and investors based on their specific interest profiles. It’s curated; it’s efficient; it’s speed dating for your business.

But wait, there’s more. You’ll have a front-row seat to the latest and greatest technology and onstage interviews with industry movers-and-shakers — like Tania Boler (Chiaro CEO), Lucas Von Cranach and Ijad Madisch (Onefootball CEO and ResearchGate CEO, respectively). There’s opportunity for international media coverage and, of course, no self-respecting tech conference would be complete without swag and off-the-hook after parties. Seriously, you do not want to miss out.

Disrupt Berlin takes place December 4-5, 2017 at Arena Berlin, Eichenstraße 412435. Tickets cost 833 Euros (VAT included). Ready to pack your lederhosen? Go to our registration page and sign up now.

Featured Image: spreephoto.de/Getty Images