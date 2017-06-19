Disrupt Berlin 2017 is a few short months away, and we’re thrilled to begin announcing this year’s crop of extraordinary speakers.

Chiaro CEO Tania Boler started the company out of a belief that advances in sensor technology and connected devices can help break down stigma and change the lives of women everywhere. Chiaro’s first product, the Elvie Kegel exercise tracker, helps women strengthen their pelvic floors post-pregnancy to improve core stability, bladder control and their sex lives. The company closed a $6 million Series A round in March of 2017, so investors are definitely buying into Chiaro’s vision to build a global female health tech brand.

Tania is a passionate advocate for women’s issues. Following her studies at Oxford and Stanford, Tania completed a PhD in women’s health and has held various leadership positions including Global Director of Research and Innovation at Marie Stopes (largest global provider of women’s health services) and team leader for HIV prevention at UNESCO. She has published and advised widely on women’s health issues including two books and multiple research studies.

We’re absolutely thrilled to announce that Tania will be joining us for a live onstage interview at Disrupt Berlin 2017 later this year, where she’ll talk about what’s made Chiaro successful thus far and what’s next for the company.

Disrupt Berlin 2017 takes place December 4-5 in the historic Arena Berlin in the heart of Berlin, Germany.

We’ll soon be releasing a limited batch of tickets to Disrupt Berlin at the special price of two for the price of one. The release will happen on June 29 at 12pm local Berlin time (6am ET, 3am PT), and all you need to do to sign up for the opportunity is to enter your email address here before that time.

On the 29th, we’ll send out an email to everyone that signs up with a link to buy these specially priced tickets. Only 50 pairs of tickets will be available to purchase, and tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so you’ll want to act fast on the 29th if you’re going to get in on the action.

We can’t wait to see all your fine faces in Berlin this December.

Our sponsors help make Disrupt happen. If you are interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact our sponsorship team at sponsors@techcrunch.com.

Featured Image: Idil Sukan/Draw HQ