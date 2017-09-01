RIP Juicero, the $400 venture-backed juice machine

It sounds like America’s favorite $400 juice machine will be no longer.

“After selling over a million Produce Packs, we must let you know that we are suspending the sale of the Juicero Press and Produce Packs immediately,” reads the company blog post.

Juicero will also be giving people money back. “For the next 90 days, we are offering refunds for your purchase of the Juicero Press.”

Juicero had raised over $118 million in funding from prominent VCs like Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins.

The company was subject to a lot of mockery, particularly after a Bloomberg piece showed that the juice packets could be squeezed by hand.

Inspired by the popularity of Keurig coffee cups, some venture investors have been looking for other kitchen appliances that could gain significant traction. “Juicing” is very popular in some parts of the United States, and the idea was that this would make it easier for people to make juice at home. But the upfront cost of the machine was high and people had to pay an added cost for the refillable packets.

Unfortunately, the machine, which once cost $700, was subject to significant derision from the get-go.