Crunch Report | Juicero Runs Out Of Juice
Understanding Roku’s IPO and its growing platform revenues
Today’s Stories
- RIP Juicero, the $400 venture-backed juice machine
- Google reveals the top things people want to find out ‘How to’ do
- Tinder hits top grossing app in the App Store on heels of Tinder Gold launch
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
