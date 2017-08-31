Transportation
Uber
Lyft
John Zimmer
rural america

You can now catch a Lyft even in rural areas in 40 U.S. states

Posted by
Next Story

Apple defends the open internet in a letter to the FCC

Lyft has been rapidly growing its reach throughout the United States in the last year and has just announced it has rolled out service to every corner of 32 states, making it available in every area there’s a road in 40 states.

All 50 states offer some form of Lyft service but now even rural areas in most states can catch a Lyft. According to a company statement out today, Lyft can now pick up customers in 94 percent of the country, reaching 287 million people looking for a ride.

The large expansion is part of an effort to gain a foothold over rival Uber, which currently controls about 75 percent of the ride-hail services market in the U.S. and claims statewide coverage in 13 states.

Lyft, no doubt, is also hoping to make gains from Uber’s recent losses. Uber’s control of the market, once at 90 percent, has slipped in the last few years, stemming from several scandals, including a #DeleteUber campaign and accusations the company was festering in a culture of sexual harassment and misogyny.

Uber is now working to steer out of the mess. The company formally announced former Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi would be stepping into the Uber CEO role in former CEO Travis Kalanick’s absence. Kalanick stepped down from the role in June.

Meanwhile, Lyft has continued to make huge gains on both the rider and driver side, doubling rides from the first six months of this year from 2016’s total of 162.5 million and adding new drivers, many in rural communities where it planned to roll out the expanded ride coverage. It’s not clear how many drivers were added during the ramp up, but Lyft says it currently has about 700,000 drivers nationwide.

Of course, the ability to catch a ride and the time it will take to catch that same ride depend on how many drivers are available and just how far out someone in a rural area may be from that driver. It may also be hard to catch a ride in areas with low demand.

Those in rural areas needing to be somewhere like the airport or a meeting at a certain time will likely need to schedule the ride in advance to ensure they arrive when they need to.

On the upside, the elderly and those with certain disabilities who live in more remote areas of the country now have the option to use Lyft to get around. And, as demand grows in those areas, so too will drivers and shorter wait times for a ride.

Crunchbase

  • Uber

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
    • Website http://www.uber.com
    • Full profile for Uber

  • Lyft

    • Founded 2012
    • Overview Zimride re-incorporated as Lyft, Inc. in May, 2012. Lyft is a peer-to-peer transportation platform that connects passengers who need rides with drivers willing to provide rides using their own personal vehicles. Lyft was started in 2012 with the mission of building a peer-to-peer transportation solution that would help make cities safer, more affordable and better connected. Lyft now operates …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Peer to Peer, Mobile Apps, Ride Sharing, Transportation
    • Founders Logan Green
    • Website http://lyft.com
    • Full profile for Lyft

  • John Zimmer

    • Bio John Zimmer is the co-founder and President of Lyft, the on-demand ridesharing platform, that was founded in 2007 with Zimride as its first of two products built to create a more social, sustainable and affordable transportation system. John’s interest in peer-to-peer transportation began at Cornell’s School of Hotel Administration. Upon learning that only 20% of seats in cars on highways are …
    • Full profile for John Zimmer

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • rural america
  • John Zimmer
  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • Transportation
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Apple defends the open internet in a letter to the FCC

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard