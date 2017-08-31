Former Facebook brand marketing head is new Oculus CMO

A long-time Facebook brand marketing exec has been tapped to lead marketing efforts at Oculus. Rebecca Van Dyck will be joining the virtual reality team as CMO.

The hire, first noted on Twitter by reporter Alex Heath, was confirmed by an Oculus spokesperson to TechCrunch. The spokesperson also noted than Van Dyck will report to Facebook VP of VR Hugo Barra.

The company’s last CMO, Liz Hamren, notably left Oculus to join Microsoft back in April where she’s been working with the company’s VR headset platform.

Van Dyck has quite the impressive background. She spent the last five years in the consumer and brand marketing role at FB, and was previously CMO at Levi’s and a senior marketing director at Apple.

Her challenge will be making the sell to consumers for the company’s current and future virtual reality products. The company’s Rift headset is reportedly lagging behind competitors in unit sales and the company’s mobile strategy has grown more complicated as its only mobile partner, Samsung, recently added support for Google’s VR platform to its latest devices.

Oculus will be holding its OC4 conference in early October which it has generally used as a venue to share its latest developments.