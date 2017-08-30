In the age of eyes glued to phones, trivia is one of my favorite past-times. And as such, we’ll be bringing the TechCrunch Trivia Throwdown to the Disrupt SF After Party on Tuesday, September 19.

While Disrupt SF is an action-packed three days of A-list speaker panels and startup mania, it’s pretty important to find time to unwind and relax when the day is done. The TC Trivia Throwdown provides a perfect opportunity for that.

As part of the Trivia Throwdown, we’ll be holding a team competition (with three rounds of trivia) as well as two Flash Rounds of individual competition for prizes.

Members of the first place team will get an Amazon Echo and an overnight experience with a Tesla Model S or Model X. Members of the second place team will get a $50 Visa gift card, while members of the third place team will each go home with a TC swag bag.

Individual Flash Round trivia winners will each get a free round-trip ticket to anywhere in the continental U.S. on United Airlines.

Folks will be given time to build out their rosters once they arrive at the event, so don’t panic about showing up with a crew. Each team can have up to 8 individuals.

Bonus: The TechCrunch squad will also be forming its own team, and every team that beats the final score of the TC Team will win a pair of TC socks.

For folks who don’t want to participate in trivia, there will be ample space to hang around, play games and network, and of course, there will be booze.

The event will go down on Tuesday, September 19 from 8pm PT to 11pm PT, at The Chapel, but you have to have your Disrupt SF ticket to attend. Get yours today so you can join in on the fun!