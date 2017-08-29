Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says he’s taking the Uber CEO position

The contract still needs some finishing touches, but Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has indicated to the Wall Street Journal today he plans to accept the Uber CEO position.

Though Uber’s board unanimously voted on Khosrowshahi over both GE’s Jeff Immelt and HP CEO Meg Whitman for the top position Sunday night, he hadn’t officially announced he’s taking the job at the ride-hailing company until now.

It’s worth noting Khosrowshahi is still the CEO of Expedia for the time being.

Of course, there’s a few things the Expedia CEO will need to work out, most especially how to handle former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s role within the company. Kalanick, who stepped down from the CEO position in June amidst turmoil over the #DeleteUber movement, accusations of a sexist company culture and a lawsuit with Google over self-driving technology is still on Uber’s board and owns a controlling amount of company shares.

Khosrowshahi has stated he would be involving Kalanick in the company, describing their relationship as “budding,” but didn’t elaborate further.

