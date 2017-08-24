Automotive
Pishevar sends letter to Uber board about Benchmark

Early Uber investor and former board member Shervin Pishevar is speaking out against Benchmark again. This time, he penned a letter to Uber’s board, demanding that Benchmark Capital drop its lawsuit against former CEO Travis Kalanick.

The letter says Pishevar has “tried in every way possible to convince my
friends at Benchmark to drop this lawsuit, to end their public campaign
against the founder and the company and to divest their shares under a
proposal which would reward them hugely for their investment.” But Benchmark has “refused to meet” with Pishevar.

Pishevar accuses Benchmark of violating fiduciary duty, by its willingness to “talk to others inappropriately.” He also accuses Benchmark’s Kris Frederickson of convincing Gautam Gupta, Uber’s head of finance, to go to another company where he owned shares.

Pishevar claims that Benchmark has also conferred with Lowercase Capital to attempt to remove Arianna Huffington from the board.

Recently, Pishevar circulated a petition attempting to pressure Benchmark to sell most of its shares and give up its board seat.

Here is the full text of the letter:

August 24, 2017
 
Dear Uber Board of Directors.
I write to inform you that, along with Steve Russell, I have come
to the conclusion that I have no choice but to seek to intervene in the
unfortunate lawsuit that Benchmark Capital has brought against Travis
Kalanick, the founder and former CEO of Uber.
 
As you know, I have tried in every way possible to convince my
friends at Benchmark to drop this lawsuit, to end their public campaign
against the founder and the company, and to divest their shares under a proposal which would reward them hugely for their investment.
I have called for Benchmark to resign from the Board by proposing a
specific plan that would allow Benchmark to reduce its holdings so that the
rest of the Board can move forward constructively to address the challenges
of building our company, securing new infusions of major capital, and
recruiting a world-class CEO to oversee our continued growth.
 
Instead, Benchmark has refused to meet with me to address these
concerns. I asked as a friend to “have a rational, adult conversation,” to
“have a conversation and try to make peace on behalf of all.” Benchmark
told me they looked forward to talking with me “when this is over” but saw
no possibility of “a meaningful conversation” with me about these issues.
 
But they have been more than willing to talk to others,
inappropriately, and in violation of their fiduciary duty. They reached out
directly to employees in a letter, which is utterly inappropriate for a venture
capital firm to do. Benchmark principal Kris Fredrickson helped
recruited Gautam Gupta , the head of finance and effectively the acting Uber
CFO, to another company where he owned shares without ever informing
Uber; in fact, Frederickson told his partner and Uber board member Bill
Gurley six months earlier, but Gurley never told Travis Kalanick,
exacerbating the crisis facing the Company in May 2017 when Gupta
left. Even more troubling, we have been told that Benchmark has been
conferring with Lowercase Capital with respect to adverse action against
Uber, indicating that they are seeking to remove Arianna Huffington from
the Board and, in clear violation of their fiduciary duties, wrongfully leaked
highly confidential details from the investigation by former Attorney
General Eric Holder.
 
Benchmark even intruded itself into staff recommendations made by Holder,
urging – contrary to the CEO’s wishes – that Holder recommend that the
General Counsel be retained, rather than offered a promotion, lest that be
seen negatively; yet another inappropriate intrusion by a venture capital
investor, this time in an independent investigation
 
And perhaps most tellingly of all, Benchmark appears determined to insert
its own candidate as CEO, Meg Whitman, prior to addressing any future
issues, telling me that they “see no meaningful discussion without an
acceptable CEO candidate being hired… uninfected by improper
influences.” The “improper influences” here are Benchmark’s own efforts to
control the company. They have no interest in reaching a peaceful accord
which will allow this great company to grow even more, to recruit a world
class CEO, to secure further important funding. Clearly, they have a
different agenda than ours.
 
Benchmark’s investment of $27 million has grown to some $8.4 billion
because of the outstanding leadership of Travis Kalanick and his
team. Benchmark recognized as much, even as it was encouraging Travis to
resign. For a venture capital firm to then turn around, having threatened
Mr. Kalanick with a public campaign if he did not resign, and then launch
the campaign anyway – complete with the filing of a frivolous lawsuit
notwithstanding an arbitration clause that prohibits such lawsuits from being
brought in the first instance – has unfortunately convinced us that
Benchmark is not operating in good faith, does not have the company’s best
interests at heart, and instead is seeking to take advantage of the current
circumstances to try to take control of the Board. Conduct so completely at
odds with Benchmark’s fiduciary duty cannot be left unanswered,
particularly at this terrible time for Mr. Kalanick and his family. We all
owe a huge debt to Travis and his team for their tireless work in imagining,
creating, and building Uber. I know how proud Bonnie Kalanick was of her
son’s work, and it is an affront to her memory which we cannot silently
tolerate that her passing should become the occasion for a secretive and
personal assault on her son by those who, by sheer dint of his hard work and
 
 
determination and that of his team, he has made wealthy beyond all their
other investments
 
The lawsuit brought by Benchmark seeks to cancel the Voting Agreement
amendments adopted in 2016, when the Saudi Government’s Public
Investment Fund made a $3.5 billion dollar investment in Uber. The
Agreement was amended to give the Saudis the right to designate a board
member; and to give founder and CEO Travis Kalanick three seats he had
the right to designate. No one objected at the time; nor did they object any
time in the next year. It was only after Mr. Kalanick took a leave to deal
with his family’s personal tragedies that Benchmark for the first time took
the position that Mr. Kalanick should be forced to resign and to give up his
right to appoint additional Board members – supposedly because he had
withheld information that Benchmark in fact knew all about.
 
There is no basis for canceling an agreement entered into by sophisticated
investors each advised by counsel. We have a direct and substantial interest
in not allowing the governance of the company to be unilaterally changed at
the insistence of one party in violation of the procedures requiring written
consent to amend. And there is no basis for Benchmark’s decision to ignore
the comprehensive arbitration provision which governs all disputes arising
out of that Agreement in favor of a high-profile filing that paints the
company in a negative light to serve Benchmark’s own interest in a public campaign against the founder.
 
We are seeking to intervene in the lawsuit because if Benchmark insists on
trying to use the courts to try to take over this company, we are committed to
doing everything we can to try to stop this abuse.
 
We continue to hope that a way can be found for Benchmark to move
forward, having profited so handsomely from the work of Travis Kalanick
and many others, and to do so without inflicting gratuitous harm on the
company which we have all supported, and for which we continue to have
the greatest expectations.
 
Sincerely,
 
Shervin Pishevar
Trustee, Sofreh LP
Former Uber Board Observer (2011-2015) and Advisor

 

