Former CIA agent hopes to buy Twitter to kick Trump off

Remember Valerie Plame Wilson?

The former CIA agent, who got involved in what became known as the “Plame Affair,” has a solution for ridding Twitter of America’s favorite troll.

Wilson launched a fundraiser last week to buy the social media service, tweeting:

So far, Wilson has raised just $12,000 of the $1 billion she’s seeking.

It’s unclear whether Wilson is doing this to pressure Twitter to block Trump or if she actually believes her mission will pan out. Twitter, of course, would cost much more than $1 billion. (Its market cap is about $12 billion right now.) But Wilson says that if she owned a significant stake, that it would put pressure on the company.

“If we can’t get a majority interest, we’ll explore options for buying a significant stake in the company and champion this proposal at the annual shareholder meeting,” Wilson writes on her GoFundMe page. “If that’s impossible for any reason or if there is a surplus from this campaign, 100% of the balance of proceeds will be donated to Global Zero, a nonprofit organization leading the resistance to nuclear war.”

Wilson’s complaints about President Trump’s use of Twitter are not uncommon, but CEO Jack Dorsey has said that Trump’s tweets that suggested violence toward journalists didn’t break the rules.

Wilson says it’s the threat of nuclear war with North Korea that “takes it to a dangerous new level.”

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders disagrees, unsurprisingly.

In an emailed statement sent to news outlets earlier today, Sanders called Wilson’s endeavor “ridiculous,” and suggested the shortage of funding for Wilson’s idea underscores that Americans are satisfied with Trump’s Twitter use.

