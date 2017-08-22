Hulu adds Live TV to Xbox 360

Starting today, Xbox 360 will support Hulu’s Live TV service.

Hulu launched the highly-anticipated streaming service earlier this May, which provides access to live television as well as Hulu’s library of original and streaming content for just under $40 per month.

The service was originally available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Apple TV and Xbox One. However, Hulu added Live TV to Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire Stick mid-summer. it seems the content platform has several rollouts in the works, including today’s expansion to Xbox 360.

To access the service on your Xbox, you’ll first need to subscribe to the Hulu Live TV service. From there you’ll enter your ZIP code to see all the channels available in your area. Like the other rollouts, you can also check out Hulu’s original content, exclusive series and movies available in Hulu’s library or choose to add premium channels like SHOWTIME and HBO.

Those already subscribed will get an automatic update to the new user interface on their Xbox 360 device.