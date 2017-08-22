LinkedIn
Crunch Report | First Day YC S17 Wraps Up

Posted by
Pepper the robot can perform funerary rites, but it shouldn’t

  1. LinkedIn opens video uploads to all as part of a bigger video push
  2. Cloud data management startup Druva raises $80M
  3. https://techcrunch.com/2017/08/21/y-combinator-summer-2017/
  4. Verizon throttles video for good with its not-so-unlimited plan

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

