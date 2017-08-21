Watch Google unveil the next version of Android live right here

Google is about to unveil Android O when the solar eclipse hits the East Coast. The live-streamed event should start at 2:40 PM in New York City, 11:40 AM in San Francisco, 7:40 PM in London, 8:40 PM in Paris, etc.

While many people in the U.S. probably won’t be paying attention to the event because of a teeny tiny solar eclipse, I’m sure many of you aren’t on the East Coast. So you’ll want to pay attention as your phone is about to learn new tricks.

Many developers have already been using beta versions of Android O on test devices, such as Google Pixel phones. Google shared a few details about the update at its annual I/O developer conference.

And it doesn’t sound like a groundbreaking update. The notification screen has been redesigned and there should be a ton of changes under the hood. Let’s see if Google has been holding back a thing or two.

As usual, Android O is just a codename. Google should unveil the final name for this new version of its operating system. Rumor has it that it’s going to be called Android Oreo, in case you want to celebrate the release by eating some Oreos.