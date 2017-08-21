Watch the solar eclipse live right here!

Today, the country will experience its first total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years. And people are amped.

Unfortunately, the total eclipse (of the heart; sorry, I can’t help myself) will only be visible in a 70-mile-wide path of land from Oregon to South Carolina. However, a partial eclipse will be visible from everywhere else in the contiguous United States.

If you’re not one of the many buying special eclipse goggles and traveling hundreds of miles to the ‘path of totality’, or if you have to be at your desk working on a Monday, don’t despair.

NASA is live-streaming the whole event, starting at 11:45am ET and ending around 4:15pm ET. The eclipse itself will begin in Oregon around 1:15pm ET and will leave the U.S. around 2:45pm ET. We’ll be embedding the live stream here as soon as it’s available.

From the NASA website:

You will be introduced to some of the leading experts in the field of Heliosphysics and learn all about the Sun-Earth Connection. Lunt Solar Systems will be providing high resolution and stunning imagery of the eclipse in three different wavelengths of light: Hydrogen-Alpha, Calcium-K, and white light. Oh by the way, you will experience a scientific balloon launch from inside Saluki Stadium, observe several science demonstrations, learn how you can become a citizen scientist, and engage with subject matter experts through social media. So if you’re unable to view the eclipse in person, don’t worry. Sit back, relax and let NASA EDGE turn your location into the best seat in the house!

This should be obvious, but: do not stare at the sun, even for a second, even during the eclipse. Stare at the live stream, however, for as long as you’d like.

The live stream is available on UStream, YouTube and Facebook.

Featured Image: Daniel MacDonald / www.dmacphoto.com/Getty Images