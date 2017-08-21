Geoff Lewis has left Founders Fund to start his own fund

Geoff Lewis has left Founders Fund, where he was partner, and is starting a venture fund of his own.

This means he’ll no longer be working with Peter Thiel, directly anyway. Founders Fund will be one of his LPs.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg, which said that he intends to raise more than $100 million for the new fund. We understand that the exact amount has not been finalized.

Lewis did not respond to our request for comment.

He had been at the firm for five years, where he helped lead investments in Lyft and Wish. Prior to that, he founded TopGuest, which he sold for “eight figures.”

It was just last month that Luke Nosek left Founders Fund, also to start his own fund. Nosek is expected to be working closely with SpaceX. The departures appear to be a coincidence.

Founders Fund has come under the spotlight following the presidential election. Peter Thiel was Trump’s most vocal Silicon Valley supporter and even spoke at the Republication National Convention. Trump has faced significant opposition in the tech community, so Thiel’s endorsement was very controversial.

Founders Fund also hired new partners last year, bringing on board Cyan Banister and Kevin Hartz.