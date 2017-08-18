reddit
ad
Immersv
Platform
Video

Crunch Report | Benchmark vs Kalanick Goes Sour

Posted by
Next Story

These solar glass blocks would make great skylights for your solar roof

Today’s Stories 

  1. Reddit rolls out its own video platform
  2. Immersv raises $10.5M to shake up mobile advertising with some VR flair
  3. Travis Kalanick strikes back against Benchmark lawsuit, calling it a ‘public and personal attack’

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Patrick & MaryAnn Miller
Edited by: Gregory Manalo

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

  • reddit

    • Founded 2005
    • Overview reddit is a platform for online communities to submit links, create content, and have discussions about whatever topic that interests them. Users can post links to content on the web and then the other users can vote the posted links up or down, causing them to appear more or less prominently on the site’s home page. The site has discussion areas where users can discuss the posted links, and vote …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Content, Social Media, Social Network, News, Social Bookmarking
    • Website http://www.reddit.com
    • Full profile for reddit

  • Travis Kalanick

    • Bio Travis Kalanick is a co-founder and the former CEO of Uber Technologies Inc. Travis Kalanick is an entrepreneur in the areas of consumer internet, transportation, and enterprise content delivery. His most recent company, Uber, an on-demand black car service, seeks to be “Everyone’s Private Driver” by bringing disruptive technology and business innovation to urban transportation challenges. …
    • Full profile for Travis Kalanick

  • TechCrunch

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • ad
  • Immersv
  • Platform
  • Video
  • reddit
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

These solar glass blocks would make great skylights for your solar roof

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard