Crunch Report | Benchmark vs Kalanick Goes Sour
Next Story
These solar glass blocks would make great skylights for your solar roof
Today’s Stories
- Reddit rolls out its own video platform
- Immersv raises $10.5M to shake up mobile advertising with some VR flair
- Travis Kalanick strikes back against Benchmark lawsuit, calling it a ‘public and personal attack’
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Patrick & MaryAnn Miller
Edited by: Gregory Manalo
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES