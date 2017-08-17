YouTube TV now available to 50% of U.S. households

Following July’s expansion which tripled its footprint, Google today announced that YouTube TV is now available to 50 percent of U.S. households, thanks to a rollout to 14 new markets. The company is also pre-announcing its plans to move into 17 more major metros in the weeks ahead, as it continues its rapid march towards nationwide coverage.

YouTube TV is one of many “skinny bundles” for streaming live TV over the internet, which today includes rivals like Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, fuboTV, and AT&T’s DirecTV Now. The service costs $35 per month, and includes access to nearly 50 networks, including broadcast networks, cable TV, and, in select markets, local sports.

However, YouTube TV has aimed to differentiate itself from competitors by focusing on providing access to the major broadcast stations, like ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX in the markets where it goes live. While not every market offers all four stations, most do. YouTube says that its service now has the most live, local broadcast stations, as compared with other over-the-top streaming competitors in the markets where it operates.

Along with its affordable pricing, YouTube TV includes a DVR with unlimited recording, and support for up to six accounts per household, each with their own recommendations and DVR storage space. Three people can stream at the same time across desktop, tablet, mobile or TV via Chromecast or AirPlay.

Today, YouTube TV’s service is officially available in the new markets of Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Columbus, OH, Jacksonville-Brunswick, Las Vegas, Louisville, Memphis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, Seattle-Tacoma, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota and West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce.

It will soon coming to the following greater metros, as well: Austin, Birmingham, Cleveland-Akron, Denver, Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Hartford-New Haven, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Oklahoma City, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Diego and St. Louis.

Before the expansion, the service was available in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Charlotte and Dallas-Fort Worth.

In addition to its broader reach, YouTube announced also it’s adding two more networks to its channel line-up: the national news network Newsy and the Tennis Channel – the latter just ahead of the 2017 US Open. Plus, YouTube TV subscribers in Boston will be able to watch the Red Sox on NESN for no additional charge.