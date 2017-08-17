Bitcoin wallet ‘Blockchain’ adds Ethereum support

This isn’t a game of bingo, the company called Blockchain is maintaining the world’s most popular bitcoin wallet. And starting today, Blockchain users will also be able to create Ethereum wallets and hold ethers.

Blockchain isn’t a centralized exchange like Coinbase or Kraken. It is simply a wallet so that you can safely story all your cryptocurrencies. Compared to many services out there, Blockchain is more secure and more difficult to hack.

When you create a Blockchain wallet on the web or using the mobile app, the company can’t see your balance or your transactions. You can back up your wallet to Blockchain’s servers, but you keep the keys to your wallet.

And this approach has been quite popular as there are now 14 million Blockchain wallets. The startup also recently raised a $40 million round.

If you want to buy bitcoins or ethers, Blockchain has partnered with exchanges to build seamless integrations. This way, you can send USD, EUR or whatever and receive bitcoins in exchange on your Blockchain wallet.

And the new Ethereum wallets look and work just like bitcoin wallets. The company has partnered with ShapeShift — Blockchain users can exchange bitcoins for ethers and vice versa.

While Blockchain has remained dedicated to bitcoin wallets for a while, adopting Ethereum is an interesting move. It proves that there won’t be just one universal cryptocurrency.