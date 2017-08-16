Color Genomics has raised $52 million in equity financing

Genetic health screening startup Color Genomics has raised $52 million so far in what could end up totaling just over $81 million in equity financing, according to a recent SEC filing.

Color is similar to other genetics startups like 23andMe and Ancestry in that it provides information to you based on the DNA given in a spit tube test. It’s main focus has been in providing a series of genetic cancer screenings in an at-home kit.

The company recently launched a test for hereditary high cholesterol as an indication for possible heart disease and says it plans to release more genetic health screening kits in the future.

The new funding, first spotted by Axios, doesn’t disclose who’s put money in just yet but General Catalyst led the company’s Series B round. Other previous investors include Khosla Ventures, Formation 8, Emerson Collective, AME Cloud Ventures, Eric Schmidt’s Innovation Endeavors and various tech angels.

Color had raised a total of $98.5 million before this round, bringing the total so far to $150.5 million. The company will have just over $179 million in venture capital in the coffers if it ends up hitting the $81 million mark.

We’ve reached out to Color for more information.