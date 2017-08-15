Sling TV now works in the browser

Despite having been one of the first to offer live, streaming TV over the internet, Dish’s Sling TV service has just now introduced a way to watch its service via a web browser. The company is today launching an in-browser player for Google Chrome. The player, which is still in beta, will work on both Windows and Mac devices, the company notes.

Via the web player, you’re able to watch live TV and on-demand content, much like you can on Sling’s other platforms.

Like the desktop app, or Sling’s apps for mobile, game consoles, and streaming devices like Roku, the Sling web player includes access to key features like the “Continue Watching” ribbon for keeping up with in-progress shows and the personalized “My TV” section. Shows are organized in themed sections, like Sports, Kids, Lifestyle, Comedy, Drama and more, and you can click over to other sections, like the Guide, Movies, and Sports tabs.

Access to Search and your Settings is also available.

However, not all of Sling TV’s features are live at this time. The company says that others, like the newer “grid” TV guide and the Sling TV DVR will arrive in a later release.

To use the web player, you don’t have to install an extension or plug-in to get started. Instead, the web player is available directly on sling.com and can be accessed after signing into your Sling TV account at the top right.

Web support is not a minor addition for Sling TV. In this increasingly crowded market, where consumers now have some half-dozen options for over-the-top streaming TV, even small feature releases can make a difference. Beyond Sling, rivals include AT&T’s DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and newer entrant, fuboTV.

Given the competition, subscribers are considering more than just channel selection when making their choices – they also want services that work across platforms, support multiple, simultaneous streams, and offer features like DVRs and live TV pause buttons, among other things.

Sling’s Chrome web player is in beta, but is available to all customers at this time.