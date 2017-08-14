Google drops domain hosting for infamous neo-Nazi site the Daily Stormer

After GoDaddy told the Daily Stormer to get lost, the neo-Nazi news site chose Google as a new home for its controversial domain. Now, Google too has given the site the boot.

“We are cancelling Daily Stormer’s registration with Google Domains for violating our terms of service,” a Google spokesperson told TechCrunch. At the time of writing, Google was still listed at the domain registrar in a whois search for the Daily Stormer, which is best known for espousing a violence-tinged anti-Semitic and white supremacist worldview.

The self-described “World’s Most Genocidal Republican Website” made mainstream headlines over the weekend, first for GoDaddy’s decision and then again when the site appeared to be hacked by Anonymous. Today, the Anonymous-affiliated Twitter account @YourAnonNews accounts claimed that the hack was actually faked in an effort to drive traffic to the site’s content, which remained online.

And all the old content is left up by a "UNITED FORCE OF ELITE HACKERS" on a shit post site "UNDER THE CONTROL OF ANONYMOUS." Doubtful. https://t.co/FNYRCYWEDx — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) August 14, 2017

On Sunday, GoDaddy cancelled the infamous hate site’s domain after it posted a story brutalizing Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer. “Given this latest article comes on the immediate heels of a violent act, we believe this type of article could incite additional violence, which violates our terms of service,” the company explained in a statement accompanying the decision.

Featured Image: JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images