Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer trailer revealed ahead of beta release August 25

Call of Duty: WWII is one of the most anticipated titles of the year; after three years of jet-packing the franchise returns to its roots of boots-on-the-ground action.

On the heels of the CWL Champs tournament (congratulations, Optic Gaming!), Activision and Sledgehammer have announced that the private beta for CoD: WWII will go live on August 25, and have concurrently released a trailer for the multiplayer beta.

The beta will be available on PS4, and will include some of the same content we saw at E3 this year, including three maps and a new game mode called War Mode.

You can check out the beta trailer below and you can check out our interview with Sledgehammer boss Michael Condrey right here.