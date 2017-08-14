Gaming
sledgehammer
Activision
call of duty

Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer trailer revealed ahead of beta release August 25

Posted by
Next Story

Swift creator Chris Lattner joins Google Brain after Tesla Autopilot stint

Call of Duty: WWII is one of the most anticipated titles of the year; after three years of jet-packing the franchise returns to its roots of boots-on-the-ground action.

On the heels of the CWL Champs tournament (congratulations, Optic Gaming!), Activision and Sledgehammer have announced that the private beta for CoD: WWII will go live on August 25, and have concurrently released a trailer for the multiplayer beta.

The beta will be available on PS4, and will include some of the same content we saw at E3 this year, including three maps and a new game mode called War Mode.

You can check out the beta trailer below and you can check out our interview with Sledgehammer boss Michael Condrey right here.

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • sledgehammer
  • Activision
  • call of duty
  • Gaming
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Swift creator Chris Lattner joins Google Brain after Tesla Autopilot stint

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard