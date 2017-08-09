Construction workers are posting Snapchat stories from inside Apple Park

Snapchat’s powerful but hidden Story Search feature is finally making itself useful by giving us a behind-the-scenes glimpse inside Apple Park, Apple’s new spaceship-like campus that will open soon.

Typing “Apple Park” into Snapchat’s search bar will show you the Apple Park Story, which is a collection of videos taken on the property. The full Apple Park story isn’t showing up on the map itself, so you’re better off searching for it directly instead of scrolling around the map.

All the videos are likely coming from construction workers, since the office isn’t yet open to employees.

The pictures show how close the campus is to being finished – the main atrium with real trees seems complete, and most of the work still being done, at least in these videos, seems happening outside the building itself.

Since Snapchat stories expire after 24 hours you can only see posts posted from today and yesterday, but it also signals that there may be more content coming daily, unless of course Apple steps in and asks Snap to removes the videos and photos.

Check out some of the pictures above, and if you want to check it out on Snapchat just type in Apple Park into the search bar.