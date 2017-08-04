Blue Apron is laying off a quarter of its staff
Blue Apron is planning to lay off 24 percent of its staff, Bloomberg reports. The layoffs are aimed at Blue Apron’s facility in New Jersey, where it will cut 1,270 jobs. As of March 31, Blue Apron employed 5,202 people.
These Blue Apron layoffs come about a month after the company’s lackluster initial public offering, its co-founder and COO Matthew Wadiak stepping down and a lawsuit from a former employee.
Needless to say, it’s been a rough month for the meal kit company. Blue Apron is currently trading at $6.24 a share, which is about 37 percent below its IPO price of $10 per share.
Featured Image: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
