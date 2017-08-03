The Void is bringing a location-based Star Wars VR experience to Disney World

Location-based VR startup The Void announced today that it will be partnering with Lucasfilm and ILMxLAB to bring a Star Wars-branded experience to Disney resorts. The new experience,”Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire,” will be coming to Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort later this holiday season.

The Utah-based startup is best known for its Ghostbusters VR experience which is now available in four locations including Utah, New York, Dubai and Canada.

Not to be confused with regular, plain-old awesome virtual reality, The Void is referring to its new Star Wars experience as “hyper-reality.” Other than the teaser image above, we haven’t been given a ton to go off of in regards to what these VR experiences will look like though it looks like it will definitely involve some gunplay.

What The Void does is quite unique, the company utilizes its own hardware along with deep integration of the physical space and its VR software so that users can reach out and touch environmental game objects like a wall or railing and actually feel them. It’s a bit of a mix between what you can do with a consumer VR headset and one of those 4D movie theaters where you can sometimes smell what’s happening onscreen or feel temperature changes.

The strategic partnership with Disney and The Void isn’t a huge surprise, last month, the startup announced that it was in current batch of the 2017 Disney Accelerator.

Getting an experience on Disney property has to be the holy grail for a location-based VR startup, The Void has been aiming to commoditize VR experiences in a way that doesn’t rely on the renaissance of arcades or convincing movie theaters to convert free space.