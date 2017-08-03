daily
Virtual reality

Crunch Report | Virtual Reality Star Wars Experience Is Coming to Disney Parks

Mamoon Hamid is heading from Social Capital to Kleiner Perkins

  1. The Void is bringing a location-based Star Wars VR experience to Disney resorts
  2. Micro satellite launcher Vector flies first rocket from Spaceport Camden
  3. The iPhone 8 could automatically adjust your camera settings based on the scene

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Mitch Eason
Edited by: Tito Hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

