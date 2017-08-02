Half of businesses on Instagram use Stories as it turns 1

Instagram Stories has blossomed from a Snapchat clone into an integral part of the world’s largest dedicated visual communication app in the first year since its launch. Half of the businesses on Instagram produced a story in the last month, and its boosted the app’s average usage to 32 minutes per day for those under 25, and 24 minutes per day for those 25 and up.

If Facebook’s goal was stop Snap in its tracks, it’s largely succeeded with Instagram Stories. Snapchat’s monthly active user growth rate has plummetted from 17.2% per quarter to just 5%, while Snap’s share price has fallen from its $17 IPO to $13. Instagram Stories now has 250 million daily users compared to Snapchat’s 166 million. And for younger users, Instagram’s 32 minutes per day beats the “more than 30 minutes per day” of usage Snapchat claims.

It’s clear to see why. Instagram has stolen some of its primary use cases and party tricks. Instagram’s most popular augmented reality filter is the same as the Snap one it copied: virtual puppy ears. Meanwhile, it keeps iterating with new features and sticker packs, like this one to celebrate Instagram Stories’ first birthday.

Instagram not only copied Snapchat’s Stories, but has turned its Instagram Direct feature into a full-fledged Snapchat ephemeral private messaging competitor. By allowing people to send quick visual messages that disappear, Instagram Direct has grown to 375 million monthly users.

Featured Image: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch