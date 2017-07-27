Jeff Bezos
Crunch Report | Jeff Bezos Becomes World’s Richest Person*

Today’s Stories 

  1. Jeff Bezos beats out Bill Gates to become world’s richest person
  2. Kickstarter co-founder and CEO Yancey Strickler will step down this year
  3. Apple discontinues iPod nano and shuffle and doubles iPod touch capacities to 32GB and 128GB
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo acquires digital agency to launch his 7EGEND venture

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Mitch Eason
Edited by: Gregory Manalo

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

  • Jeff Bezos

    • Bio Jeffrey Preston Bezos, originally of Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the board of Amazon.com. Bezos graduated from Princeton University Phi Beta Kappa. Prior to founding Amazon in 1994, he worked as a Financial Analyst for D. E. Shaw & Co. Time magazine named Bezos the Person of the Year in 1999.
  • Yancey Strickler

    • Bio Yancey Strickler is co-founder and CEO of Kickstarter. Yancey served as Kickstarter's Head of Community and Head of Communications before becoming CEO. Prior to Kickstarter, Yancey was a music journalist whose writing appeared in The Village Voice, New York magazine, Pitchfork, and other publications.
  • iPod

  • Shuffle

  • Kickstarter

  • LMCable

    • Founded 2015
    • Overview LMcable is the world’s first cable containing a 2-in-1 connector that can work on both micro USB and lightning devices. It supports both fast data transfer and 2.4 A fast charging. LMcable combines the function of lightning and micro USB together into one simple and innovative connector. You can use it just simply like you use the common charging cable. One side of the connector is for device …
    • Location East Perth, 08
    • Categories Android, iOS, Electronics, Lighting
    • Website http://lmcable.com/
