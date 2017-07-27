Crunch Report | Jeff Bezos Becomes World’s Richest Person*
Next Story
Meg Whitman says she’s not going to Uber
Today’s Stories
- Jeff Bezos beats out Bill Gates to become world’s richest person
- Kickstarter co-founder and CEO Yancey Strickler will step down this year
- Apple discontinues iPod nano and shuffle and doubles iPod touch capacities to 32GB and 128GB
- Cristiano Ronaldo acquires digital agency to launch his 7EGEND venture
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Mitch Eason
Edited by: Gregory Manalo
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES