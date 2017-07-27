Crowdfunding
Kickstarter
Yancey Strickler

Kickstarter co-founder and CEO Yancey Strickler will step down this year

Posted by
Next Story

UpCodes makes researching building regulations less exhausting for architects

Yancey Strickler, Kickstarter co-founder and CEO, is going to step down from his role at the company later this year, he wrote in a blog post last night. Kickstarter is now actively looking for a replacement.

Kickstarter’s other two co-founders, Charles Adley and Perry Chen, are also no longer in operational roles at the company. Adley left back in 2013 and Chen stepped down from the CEO position in 2014. Chen, however, is still a chairperson.

As Strickler notes in his post, he’s spent the last 12 years of his life working on Kickstarter, so it seems that he feels like it’s time to move on.

“Since 2014 when I became CEO, we made several great leaps: tripling the total dollars pledged to projects, launching Kickstarter to creators in 16 countries, and building an exceptional team of leaders at every level,” Strickler wrote. “Now we’re looking for someone who can push us to make our next great leaps.”

Moving forward, this year will be Kickstarter’s eighth straight profitable year, according to Strickler. Meanwhile, Kickstarter today announced that it’s bringing messages to its Android app.

Crunchbase

  • Kickstarter

  • LMCable

    • Founded 2015
    • Overview LMcable is the world’s first cable containing a 2-in-1 connector that can work on both micro USB and lightning devices. It supports both fast data transfer and 2.4 A fast charging. LMcable combines the function of lightning and micro USB together into one simple and innovative connector. You can use it just simply like you use the common charging cable. One side of the connector is for device …
    • Location East Perth, 08
    • Categories Android, iOS, Electronics, Lighting
    • Website http://lmcable.com/
    • Full profile for LMCable

  • Yancey Strickler

    • Bio Yancey Strickler is co-founder and CEO of Kickstarter. Yancey served as Kickstarter's Head of Community and Head of Communications before becoming CEO. Prior to Kickstarter, Yancey was a music journalist whose writing appeared in The Village Voice, New York magazine, Pitchfork, and other publications.
    • Full profile for Yancey Strickler

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Yancey Strickler
  • Kickstarter
  • Crowdfunding
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

UpCodes makes researching building regulations less exhausting for architects

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard