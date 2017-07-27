Kickstarter co-founder and CEO Yancey Strickler will step down this year

Yancey Strickler, Kickstarter co-founder and CEO, is going to step down from his role at the company later this year, he wrote in a blog post last night. Kickstarter is now actively looking for a replacement.

Kickstarter’s other two co-founders, Charles Adley and Perry Chen, are also no longer in operational roles at the company. Adley left back in 2013 and Chen stepped down from the CEO position in 2014. Chen, however, is still a chairperson.

As Strickler notes in his post, he’s spent the last 12 years of his life working on Kickstarter, so it seems that he feels like it’s time to move on.

“Since 2014 when I became CEO, we made several great leaps: tripling the total dollars pledged to projects, launching Kickstarter to creators in 16 countries, and building an exceptional team of leaders at every level,” Strickler wrote. “Now we’re looking for someone who can push us to make our next great leaps.”

Moving forward, this year will be Kickstarter’s eighth straight profitable year, according to Strickler. Meanwhile, Kickstarter today announced that it’s bringing messages to its Android app.