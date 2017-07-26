Meg Whitman steps down from HP’s board

Meg Whitman is stepping down from HP Inc.’s board, where she was chairman, the company announced Wednesday. Chip Bergh, CEO of Levi Strauss, will be taking her place.

Whitman remains at the helm of HP Enterprise. The two companies split in late 2015. HP is the maker of computers and printers, whereas HPE is the enterprise business.

“I will be forever grateful to Meg for her many contributions,” said Dion Weisler, HP’s CEO in a statement. “She is a terrific friend and advisor and will remain so as we continue executing on our strategy of reinvention. I very much look forward to working closely with Chip as our new Chairman as we shepherd HP into the future.”

The release did not indicate whether recent reports from Recode and Bloomberg are accurate, which suggested that she’s on the short list of candidates being considered for Uber’s CEO.

