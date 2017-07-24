Apple just dropped iOS 11 beta 4 for developers

Apple just released a new beta of iOS 11 ahead of the final iOS 11 release in September. Things are still quite rough and I wouldn’t recommend installing the beta on a production device just yet. You don’t want to risk having your phone become useless.

The beta 4 is only available if you’re a registered developer for now. While Apple also has a public beta program, the company usually waits a few days before releasing new developer betas in the public beta channel.

But if you’re currently testing iOS 11, head over to the Settings app of your iPhone or iPad to update. macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4 and tvOS 11 also received a beta update today.

What’s new in iOS 11 exactly? The upcoming operating system is a huge step forward for the iPad. It feels like you’re using a completely new device as you can drag and drop files, app icons and more across the operating system. There’s even a dock, a new app switcher and a Files app so that you can launch apps and manage your documents more easily.

And if you don’t have an iPad, the most striking change for the iPhone is the completely redesigned Control Center. You can now customize your shortcuts. There are a ton of small and big changes under the hood as well.

If Apple follows the same pattern as in previous years, we’re still a couple of months away from the final release. If you can’t wait and want to see what it looks like, I wrote a preview if you don’t have a non-essential iPhone or iPad lying around.