A huge new survey shows that teens are bullied most on Instagram and Facebook

According to British anti-bullying organization Ditch The Label’s new annual survey, Instagram is the network of choice for cyberbullies in 2017 with Facebook close behind. This year’s survey collected results from 10,020 people between the ages of 12 and 20, making for a respectably robust data set that sheds some light into the damaging phenomenon endemic to internet communities.

For the portion of respondents who have experienced cyberbullying, 42% report being bullied on Instagram, 37% report being bullied on Facebook and 31% have been bullied on Snapchat. While 92% of young people reported using YouTube, making it the most popular platform in the survey, only 10% experienced bullying there.

Some more interesting details from the young people surveyed:

50% report having been bullied

1 in 10 report being bullied within the last week

50% of those who had been bullied report being bullied about their appearance

24% of those bullied said that they had their private information shared online

27% had photos and videos shared against their will

18% had their profile wrongfully reported

The full study also goes more in depth into the psyche of young people who engage in bullying behaviors, with 12% of respondents reporting that they had bullied someone by their own definition.

Featured Image: Mixmike/Getty Images