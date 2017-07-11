Logitech picks up gaming hardware maker Astro for $85M

Logitech is expanding its territory in the rapidly growing gaming space with the acquisition of Astro Gaming, a younger company known for their high-quality headsets. The price: a highly respectable $85 million.

It’s a strategic move to get a jump start on the console market, which Logitech has generally ignored (they’re very PC focused).

I remember meeting the Astro team years ago and they seemed like a nice bunch that really valued good design. Clearly Logitech feels the same. As expected, the two companies issued statements patting each other on the back. “You’re the best.” “No, you’re the best.” (Paraphrased)

A blog post indicates that “the ASTRO brand, and their awesome products aren’t going anywhere,” but it’s pretty clear from the context that PC gaming will be the domain of Logitech’s existing G series, while consoles will continue to get the Astro treatment. I would expect a little trimming of Astro’s PC support, but nothing serious.