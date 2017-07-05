Media
Netflix
Hulu
cord cutting
Comscore

U.S. cord cutters watch more Netflix than Amazon Video, Hulu and YouTube combined

Posted by
Next Story

UVeye raises $4.5M to use computer vision to inspect underside of vehicles at security checkpoints

Netflix is continuing to dominate streaming services in the U.S., not only in terms of penetration in cord cutters’ homes, as reported in April, but also in time spent watching. According to data from comScore, cord cutters are watching more Netflix each month than YouTube, Hulu and Amazon Video combined. But Hulu users are more engaged with the service on a daily basis, the study indicates.

The data from comScore was cited by MarketingCharts in its own report released this morning, and follows on earlier findings that the user base for subscription video services has now topped the cable TV audience, indicating a shift in how people in the U.S. are today watching television.

Netflix in April accounted for 40 percent of over-the-top viewing hours, compared with 18 percent for YouTube, 14 percent for Hulu, and 7 percent for Amazon Video. It also has the most monthly viewing days per household at 12.3 days.

But when you look at viewing behavior on a day-by-day basis, Hulu is far ahead of the pack.

On average, U.S. cord cutters are watching 2.9 hours of Hulu per day, which is ahead of Netflix (2.2 hours), YouTube (2.1 hours), and Amazon Video (2 hours).

Though MarketingCharts’ report didn’t delve deeply into why that’s the case, the primary reason is simply due to the fact that Netflix has higher penetration in the U.S.

However, the new figures may point to key differences in how consumers watch the different streaming services, too.

Netflix, for example, likely encourages more binge watching sessions, because of how it drops entire seasons of shows at once – like the recent release of Season 5 of “Orange is the New Black,” where a single event – a prison riot – is told across 13 episodes. The entire season feels like one, long story, not a dozen or so separate ones.

Meanwhile, Hulu’s partnerships enable streaming access to network and cable TV programming, which in turn has people tuning into its service on a more regular basis to see if new episodes of their favorite shows are available.

Or, in other words, Hulu is taking the place of traditional TV in the cord-cutting era, while Netflix has become associated with an entirely different style of viewing.

In fact, Netflix has been credited with the invention of this new storytelling “art form” – something that sits in between being a TV show but isn’t quite a film, either. Storytellers have adapted their content to cater to binge watchers, too, by telling these longer stories, and sometimes even crafting entire first seasons that function as the “pilot,” instead of just the first episode.

Plus, these TV stories don’t have to rely as much on things like manipulative cliff-hangers – a holdover from the network TV era where shows needed a hook to pull people back next week. Now, storytellers can instead count more on Netflix’s auto-play feature, which loads up the next episode immediately after the current one ends.

On Netflix, it takes more effort to stop watching than to keep bingeing.

The new data doesn’t definitively prove that these factors have contributed to why Netflix is capturing more viewing hours, but they likely play a role.

Featured Image: Netflix

Crunchbase

  • Netflix

    • Founded 1997
    • Overview Netflix is an online platform that enables user to watch TV shows and movies on smart TVs, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, mobiles, tablets, and so on. It provides its services under three segments: international streaming, domestic streaming, and domestic DVD. The network enables members to access and view more than one billion hours of TV shows and movies per month, including Netflix original series. …
    • Location Los Gatos, CA
    • Categories Digital Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Video
    • Website https://www.netflix.com
    • Full profile for Netflix

  • comScore

    • Founded 1999
    • Overview comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is the cross-platform measurement company that precisely measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016 to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our unmatched data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast …
    • Location Reston, VA
    • Categories Consumer, Test and Measurement
    • Founders Gian Fulgoni
    • Website http://www.comscore.com
    • Full profile for comScore

  • Hulu

    • Founded 2007
    • Overview Founded in March 2007, Hulu is operated independently by a dedicated management team with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Seattle and Beijing. [NBC Universal](/company/nbcuniversal), News Corporation, [as of April 2009](http://www.techcrunch.com/2009/04/30/disney-buys-into-hulu-youtube-should-be-worried/), [Disney](/company/the-walt-disney-company), [Providence Equity Partners](/financial-organization/providence-equity-partners) …
    • Location Los Angeles, CA
    • Categories Content, TV, Film, Video
    • Founders Elizabeth Comstock
    • Website http://www.hulu.com
    • Full profile for Hulu

  • YouTube

    • Founded 2005
    • Overview YouTube is a video-sharing website created in February 2005 by three former [PayPal](/company/paypal) employees: [Chad Hurley](/person/chad-hurley), [Steve Chen](/person/steve-chen) and [Jawed Karim](/person/jawed-karim). YouTube enables users to upload, view and share videos. It uses [Adobe Flash](/product/adobe-flash) video and HTML5 technology to display a wide variety of user-generated video …
    • Location San Bruno, CA
    • Categories Internet, Video, Music
    • Website http://www.youtube.com/
    • Full profile for YouTube

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Hulu
  • cord cutting
  • Comscore
  • Netflix
  • Media
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

UVeye raises $4.5M to use computer vision to inspect underside of vehicles at security checkpoints

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard