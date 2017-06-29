Microsoft confirms Cloudyn acquisition, sources say price is between $50m and $70m

Back in April, we began hearing that Microsoft was in the process of buying Israeli cloud startup Cloudyn, a company that helps customers manage their cloud billing across multiple clouds. It’s taken a while to work through the terms, but today Microsoft finally made it official.

Sources tell TechCrunch the price was between $50 million and $70 million.

In a company blog post today, Microsoft’s Jeremy Winter wrote, “I am pleased to announce that Microsoft has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cloudyn, an innovative company that helps enterprises and managed service providers optimize their investments in cloud services.”

As companies continue to pursue a multi-cloud strategy, this gives Microsoft a cloud billing and management solution that provides it with an advantage over competitors, particularly AWS and Google Cloud Platform.

As TechCrunch’s Ingrid Lunden wrote in April, Microsoft has been pushing a multi-platform services approach, and this fits in with that overall strategy. It has the added bonus of giving them usage data across other cloud platforms.

It is here that Cloudyn could be a more useful addition to the Microsoft portfolio: a way to help Microsoft’s customers monitor how their services are working in the cloud, while perhaps in the process also giving Microsoft’s own services a helpful nudge in the mix. It helps, too, that Cloudyn itself has been amassing a large client list itself. The company says that it works with “thousands” of companies, including “Fortune 500 leaders in all major industry verticals.” Notably, Cloudyn also is already a Microsoft partner. In March of this year, it announced support for Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers — that is, integrators and other in-the-middle services providers who sit between Azure (or other cloud providers) and enterprises and manage and monitor usage on those platforms on their behalf, perhaps tied to a specific product at the business that the integrator has implemented. Infosys (which, again, invests in Cloudyn), Westcon-Comstor and Insight are already customers.

As Lunden noted this should provide a solid return for investors.

To date, Cloudyn, which was founded in 2011, has raised $20.5 million, according to Crunchbase, from investors that include Carmel Ventures, Infosys and Russia’s Titanium (Calcalist notes a higher funding figure of $22.5 million). This means a $50 million to $70 million price tag is at least more than double, or nearly four times the money raised, and a 10x multiple on revenues, which Calcalist reports at between $5 million and $7 million a year.

Microsoft has acquired several other Israeli enterprise security firms including Aorato, Adallom and Secure Islands, and earlier this month it bought Hexadite, another security firm for $100 million, according to sources.