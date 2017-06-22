Apps
Crunch Report | Apple Rolls Out Early Version Of Its Safe Driving Feature
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
- Do Not Disturb While Driving feature rolls out in Apple’s newest iOS 11 beta
- Sean Parker has left Spotify’s board; Padmasree Warrior, Thomas Staggs join in lead up to IPO
- Trump might kill next month’s new startup visa before it takes effect
- Facebook is testing a feature to prevent profile pictures being abused by other users
- Tantan, China’s top dating app, raises $70M for monetization push and overseas expansion
Credits
Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: John Murillo
Notes:
Tito Hamze is heading to Tel Aviv, so you’re going to be stuck with me and super secret new host for the next week and a half.
