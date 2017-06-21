Snapchat
Crunch Report | Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Resigns
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Mercari hires John Lagerling from Facebook’s management team to guide its U.S. strategy
- Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns
- Tesla hires deep learning expert Andrej Karpathy to lead Autopilot vision
- Navya driverless shuttles to begin ferrying University of Michigan students this fall
- Snapchat launches location-sharing feature Snap Map
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
