Skype outage causing connectivity issues, company says it’s a “global incident”

Microsoft’s recently updated communications app Skype has been suffering connectivity issues which began on Monday, June 19th, and are continuing today. After hours of downtime on Monday, the company confirmed the issue via a blog post and tweet, which stated that an incident was causing users to either lose connectivity to the application or lose their ability to send and receive messages.

Some users were also unable to see a black bar indicating an ongoing group call, while others may have had delays in adding users to their buddy list, Microsoft’s post said.

The Skype Support Twitter account has this morning referred to the outage as a “global incident.”

For some customers yes, we are having a global incident with connectivity, check https://t.co/VVEDQMd27C for updates ^AS — Skype Support (@SkypeSupport) June 20, 2017

These problems could be related to some sort of system glitch or bug, but they could also be caused by an attack on Skype’s network. It’s unclear for now which is to blame. Microsoft has not yet detailed the causes, nor any information about how those problems are being addressed.

We’re trying to get more information now from Microsoft, and will update as it arrives.

Filling the informational void, some sites, including Panda Security and CNET, are reporting a DDoS attack may be the cause. They are citing a tweet from a group of cybercriminals who go by the name “CyberTeam,” whose Twitter claims to have caused the crash. The team also promised to take down video game site Steam next.

But as Microsoft has not yet pointed the finger at any group, nor has it even referred to the incident as an “attack,” this sort of claim needs to be taken with the proverbial grain of salt for the time being.

https://twitter.com/CyberTeam/status/876926485428305920

There is an ongoing incident affecting the ability to connect to the application: https://t.co/E2jdK7oUf2 We are investigating, stay tuned! — Skype Support (@SkypeSupport) June 19, 2017

The incident, details of which are circulating on Twitter under the #skypedown hashtag, appears to have largely affected users in the U.K. and Europe, according to outage maps on DownDetector’s website. However, users on the site posting from the affected regions are still reporting a mix of “it’s back” and “still down” comments at this time. Plus, given Skype’s own tweet referencing the global nature of the incident, it appears that users outside the highlighted regions may also be affected. But again, details are still sparse on that for now.

It also appears that Microsoft had believed the issue to be fixed earlier on June 19th, according to one tweet, which claimed the issue was resolved. However, the company’s support account is continuing to say that the issue is ongoing to incoming complaints from users this morning.

Microsoft tells TechCrunch it’s looking into what it can share with us about the incident, and we’ll update accordingly.