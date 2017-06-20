Netflix
News
Crunch Report | Uber Adds Tipping
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Next Story
Tesla hires deep learning expert Andrej Karpathy to lead Autopilot vision
Today’s Stories
- Netflix debuts choose-your-own-adventure stories for kids
- Uber adds tipping
- Skype outage causing connectivity issues, company says it’s a “global incident”
- Boom has orders for 76 of its future supersonic passenger jets
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
Crunchbase
-
Netflix
- Founded 1997
- Overview Netflix is an online platform that enables user to watch TV shows and movies on smart TVs, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, mobiles, tablets, and so on. It provides its services under three segments: international streaming, domestic streaming, and domestic DVD. The network enables members to access and view more than one billion hours of TV shows and movies per month, including Netflix original series. …
- Location Los Gatos, CA
- Categories Digital Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Video
- Website https://www.netflix.com
- Full profile for Netflix
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
-
Boom for iOS
- Description Boom for iOS transforms the way music sounds and offers an immersive virtual surround sound experience amongst others.
- Website http://globaldelight.com/boomforios/
- Full profile for Boom for iOS
-
Connectivity
- Founded 2013
- Overview Connectivity is a leading provider of customer intelligence solutions. It allows businesses of all sizes to identify their best customers, understand customer opinions and recognize their competition. The platform helps businesses identify customer segments, areas of concentration and future growth opportunities. In addition to its focus on direct business solutions, Connectivity offers a software …
- Location Burbank, CA
- Categories Search Engine, Internet, Business Intelligence, SaaS, Local, Marketing Automation, Big Data, Mobile
- Founders Erron Silverstein, Emad Fanous
- Website http://www.connectivity.com
- Full profile for Connectivity
-
Skype
- Founded 2003
- Overview Skype is for doing things together, whenever you’re apart. Skype’s text, voice and video make it simple to share experiences with the people that matter to you, wherever they are. With Skype, you can share a story, celebrate a birthday, learn a language, hold a meeting, work with colleagues – just about anything you need to do together every day. You can use Skype on whatever works best for you …
- Location Esch-sur-alzette, 03
- Categories Video Chat, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile
- Website http://www.skype.com/en/
- Full profile for Skype
-
Uber
- Founded 2009
- Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
- Website http://www.uber.com
- Full profile for Uber
0
SHARES