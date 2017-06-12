Gaming
Sony’s E3 2017 PlayStation live blog

Good evening!!

Just over 24 hours after the Xbox One X was revealed, Sony is ready to enter the ring. Of course, the Playstation maker doesn’t seem to have any new hardware to announce, but we expect loads of new games!

We’ll be bringing you the action live right here (as long as the Wifi doesn’t crap out).

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:39 pm

So beautiful. 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:38 pm

We’re looking at a God of War sequel, would seem. 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:37 pm

We’re doing our best with images. Wifi in here is spotty. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:37 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:37 pm

The game is called Moss and I don’t understand. 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:37 pm

A mouse with a sword. Also, called a tooth pick. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:36 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:36 pm

This is some kinda game where a mouse is your friend. Again, very Fern Gully. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:35 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:35 pm

Bravo Team, release date TBD. 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:34 pm

Monster of the Deep, Final Fantasy XV, September 2017 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:34 pm

The Inpatient, looks similar to Wilson’s Heart…. also new IP built for VR. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:33 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:33 pm

That last trailer was called Star Child. Seems to be new IP. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:32 pm

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:32 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:31 pm

Now we’re on to the next VR trailer. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:31 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:31 pm

They didn’t say when Skyrim VR would be available. 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:30 pm

I THINK we’re looking at Skyrim VR. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:30 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:30 pm

Looks like we’re heading into a little PSVR demo. Somehow. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:29 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:29 pm

Omg this looks amazing. I CAN’T WAIT!

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:28 pm

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:28 pm

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:27 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:27 pm

This is my game!!!! Activision is showing off more CoD WW2. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:26 pm

Just the story demo today, to be clear.

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:26 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:26 pm

You can download that today, btw. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:26 pm

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:25 pm

   

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:25 pm

Correction: Marvel vs. Capcom… with the Avengers.

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:25 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:24 pm

AVENGERS!!! 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:24 pm

For those who don’t know, Shadow of the Colossus was originally a PS2 game.

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:24 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:24 pm

HD Remastered… probably. 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:24 pm

Crowd is freaking out. Coming 2018. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:24 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:23 pm

Time for the next trailer. Blue Point games presents Shadow of the Colossus !!! 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:22 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:22 pm

Sony is going BIG on these game trailers. Fire just shot out of the stage for this game reveal. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:22 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:22 pm

This is a beloved franchise. Huge deal! 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:21 pm

Capcom presents… Monster Hunter World! 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:21 pm

Dinosaurs! 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:20 pm

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:20 pm

I’m 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:20 pm

This next game looks like Fern Gully…. it’s not.

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:18 pm

And we’re on to the next game… 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:17 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:17 pm

“VR is now a consumer product, and our consoles are the most powerful than they’ve ever been.” 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:16 pm

Sony’s Shaun Layton is on the stage. 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:15 pm

The game is called “Days Gone” and I must have it. It included a zombie bear, for goodness sakes. 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:14 pm

Darrell says he couldn’t play this game: “Too freaky.” 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:13 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:13 pm

This game looks amazing. 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:11 pm

OMG. Sony has live people hanging down from the ceiling as part of this game-play video. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:11 pm

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:10 pm

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:09 pm

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:09 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:08 pm

Worth noting that not a single human being from Sony has come on stage yet. We’re on to the third trailer. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:08 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:08 pm

It’s called The Frozen Wilds. 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:07 pm

Horizon Zero Dawn expansion DLC! 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:07 pm

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:07 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:07 pm

It’s now snowing on stage as we lead in to the next trailer. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:07 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:06 pm

Female protagonists FTW 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:06 pm

We’re watching a video. Sony Interactive presents Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:06 pm

We're watching a video. Sony Interactive presents Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:05 pm

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:05 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:04 pm

That was insanity. 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:03 pm

Crowd goes wild as a waterfall pours down behind them. WITH DESIGNS! WTF! 

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:02 pm

There’s a band playing music on stage. 

Darrell Etherington June 12, 20176:02 pm

Jordan Crook June 12, 20176:01 pm

Lights are dimmed! Sony’s E3 presentation starts RIGHT NOW!

