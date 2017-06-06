Apple is adding more storage to its top-tier iCloud storage plan, but not raising prices. As one of the many under-the-radar announcements emerging from Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference this week, the company adjusted its iCloud pricing plans to offer double the storage to subscribers of its most expensive plan – the $9.99 per month option. This tier previously offered customers 1TB of online storage which can be used to store photos, videos, documents, music, apps, backups and more.

Now for the same price, that plan has been bumped up to 2TB.

Apple says that those who purchased the 1TB plan before June 5, 2017 will be automatically upgraded to double the storage.

Unfortunately, Apple hasn’t made similar adjustments to its entry-level plans or the paltry amount of free iCloud storage it gives out to new users.

Only 5 GB of free storage is available before you’re pushed to Apple’s paid plans. Ahead of the 2TB plan, users can continue to choose from a $0.99 per month 50GB plan and a $2.99 per month 200GB plan.

However, there is also a new advantage to those paying for the pricier iCloud plans, Apple additionally announced.

The company will now allow customers to share either their 200GB or 2TB iCloud storage plans with members of their entire family. This could bring costs down for larger families, who before were paying for each member’s iCloud plan individually.

Family Sharing will be possible with iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, both of which will ship to the general public this fall. But you can pre-emptively opt in to the new $10/mo 2TB plan today, which is available across current devices and OS versions.