Apple’s App Store is getting one of the biggest upgrades since its launch nine years ago, the company announced today at its Worldwide Developer Conference. The upgraded storefront will little resemble its earlier counterpart thanks to a new user interface and redesign whose aim is to help users better discover new applications and learn about how they’re used, while offering developers a better way to feature their content and tell their stories.

The change has been a long time coming for the App Store, which has been much maligned by developers who claim the existing interface makes it too hard for them to reach new users.

The updated storefront could change that in a number of ways.

The new store is divided into five key areas. “Search” and “Updates” tabs are still present, but the other three bottom navigation buttons will take you to entirely new experiences.

The App Store’s new homepage, so to speak, is a tab called “Today,” which is meant to help users find out what’s happening right now. The hope is that the continually updated content will give the store a more real-time feel that deserves repeated daily launches – more like visiting your favorite news site for recent updates, for example.

Though Apple said that today’s App Store has 500 million weekly visitors, and it often features fresh content, it still “feels” more like a static storefront.

The Today tab, then, is Apple’s big first step towards making the store feel more alive.

Apple says the content on this page will now be updated every day, and will feature new releases in a more in-depth fashion. Instead of just rounding up a list of apps editors like, the new App Store will use large, colorful imagery, video content and “stories” to help introduce new and updated apps and games to end users.

Each day, there will be an App of the Day and Game of the Day listed on this page, to encourage repeat visits to the store.

The Today tab will also feature notable new releases.

For example, Apple showed off how the “world premiere” of the sequel to the popular Monument Valley game would appear on the new store. The game would get a featured spot at the top of the vertically scrollable Today tab, and you could tap on the image to go to a page that takes you “inside” the new game, where you could learn more.

This includes reading about the game in a more editorial formal – you’ll even see things like key quotes broken out as larger text to make them pop. You can also scroll through more photos and multiple videos in a new carousel that you move through horizontally, so you can really get a sense of game play.

A new social sharing button will aid those developers who snag this sort of featured listing – with a tap, users can share the app’s “story” with their friends from this same app review page.

The Today tab will also feature Apple’s editorial content, like its curated collections available in the current App Store. These will update regularly, and will be focused on a theme or a goal. For example, the collection mentioned in the demo was a round-up of meditation apps.

But Today won’t only feature these improved “listicles,” there will also be expanded editorial content like “How To” guides on using apps. These articles will teach you tips and tricks for apps you might be considering, or could serve as ways to learn more about those you already have installed on your devices.

In the latter case, that could prompt users to re-launch apps they may have abandoned, as they may learn the app can do something they didn’t know about before.

The photo app VSCO was demonstrated here, with a list of tips that included one on how to use VSCO for GIFs.

The new App Store will also now break apart apps and games, giving them each their own tab accessible by the navigation buttons at the bottom of the screen.

There are number of advantages to doing so. For starters, it lets Apple separate out Games and Apps’ Top Charts, giving more apps and games exposure – especially those that would have otherwise been more lowly ranked due to having to compete with those apps that forever sit at the top of the charts, like Facebook or Pokémon Go, for instance.

But it also gives both app and game developers new ways to market their creations to consumers. The Games page, for example, will now feature in-app purchases listed alongside apps, allowing developers to highlight their upgrades, like new characters or levels.

Plus, it lets users explore the App Store in their own way. If they’re largely interested in finding new games, they can turn to the Games tab to see what editors are playing this week, scroll down the page to watch game videos, browse by category and more – all within easy reach.

The games’ individual app pages have been improved, too. There are now more videos, big badges that indicate if they earned an accolade like “Editor’s Choice,” and they better highlight user ratings, reviews and developers’ responses.

Similarly, the new Apps section features the same design, including its own Top Charts, but one is just focused on those non-game apps.

There were a slew of under the hood features arriving in the new store, too, but Apple just teased these briefly on a single slide. But a quick peek at that slide shows the features Apple thought to highlight, like support for more TestFlight users, auto-renewal with Apple Pay, receipt enhancements, new design resources, and more.

One of the more critical items – and one of the only from this section to get a shoutout – is the introduction of phased releases. Already available on Google Play, this will allow developers to more slowly roll out new apps and updates to new users by making them available to smaller groups initially in order to help keep the rollout stabilized and prevent overloading their servers.

The upgraded App Store arrives with the launch of iOS 11, expected later this fall for the general public.