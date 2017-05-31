Media
Reed Hastings
Netflix
immigration ban
donald trump

Netflix’s Hastings: Trump’s immigration ban is ‘anti-American’

Posted by
Next Story

Android Pay expands to Canada

Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings doubled down on statement’s he’s made about Trump’s immigration policy when he took the stage at Code Con on Wednesday.

“It’s anti-American to block out specific countries and all the people,” Hastings said, still frustrated with Trump’s proposal that has been nicknamed the “Muslim ban.”

Netflix was one of the first of many tech companies to speak up. Hastings said he wasn’t worried about taking a stand. “I thought it was a wrong-headed policy and we were willing to talk about it.”

He wasn’t afraid about of alienating some of the Trump supporters in his customer base. “We see it as taking on the policy, not the president,” he said.

He claims there wasn’t enough of a backlash to hurt Netflix’s business. “There’s nothing that we noticed in the numbers or anything.”

Hastings also talked about net neutrality, a topic that he’s less concerned about than he used to be.

“It’s not our primary battle at this point,” he said about Netflix’s business strength. “We’re big enough to get the deals we want.”

But he still believes the concept is “important for society, important for innovation, important for entrepreneurs.” Unfortunately, he believes that “Trump’s FCC is going to unwind the rules no matter what anybody says.”

Hastings also talked about the long-term vision for Netflix, which he hopes will be the video equivalent of Google’s “I’m feeling lucky.” He wants people to turn on Netflix and the content they’re shown is “the right thing.”

Hastings discussed their mission for movies. “We want films that everybody wants to watch that become cultural moments,” he said.

But while they’re trying to monetize new business streams, consumers shouldn’t worry that advertisements will show up someday. “We’re really committed to an ad-free experience,” said Hastings.

Featured Image: AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Crunchbase

  • Donald J. Trump

    • Bio Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is an American business magnate, investor, author, television personality and the newly elected President of the United States in the 2016 presidential election. He is the chairman and president of The Trump Organization, and the founder of Trump Entertainment Resorts. Trump's career, branding efforts, lifestyle and outspoken manner helped make him a celebrity, …
    • Full profile for Donald J. Trump

  • Reed Hastings

    • Bio In 1991, Reed founded Pure Software, which made tools for software developers. After a 1995 IPO, and several acquisitions, Pure was acquired by Rational Software in 1997. Reed is an active educational philanthropist and served on the California State Board of Education from 2000 to 2004. He is currently on the board of several educational organizations including CCSA, DreamBox Learning, KIPP, and …
    • Full profile for Reed Hastings

  • Netflix

    • Founded 1997
    • Overview Netflix is an online platform that enables user to watch TV shows and movies on smart TVs, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, mobiles, tablets, and so on. It provides its services under three segments: international streaming, domestic streaming, and domestic DVD. The network enables members to access and view more than one billion hours of TV shows and movies per month, including Netflix original series. …
    • Location Los Gatos, CA
    • Categories Digital Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Video
    • Website https://www.netflix.com
    • Full profile for Netflix

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • immigration ban
  • Netflix
  • Reed Hastings
  • donald trump
  • Media
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Android Pay expands to Canada

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard