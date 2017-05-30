Social
Ballmer explains why he invested in Twitter

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer took the stage at Code Conference on Tuesday and talked about why he owns a large position in Twitter.

“There’s a real opportunity to make that a valuable economic asset,” said Ballmer, defending his decision to invest in what has been a volatile ride for the social media company. He believes in its potential because it “gives people a chance to communicate directly with the people they want to talk to in the world.”

At one point Ballmer owned 4% of the company, but he decline to say how much he still owns, just referring to it as a “large percentage.”

He denied rumors that Microsoft tried to acquire Twitter when he was at the helm, but did think it was possible that they’ll end up getting bought. “The business over time will either get sorted through or it will be an appropriately valuable asset for somebody to buy,” he said.

Ballmer also echoed a common concern that it would be too difficult for Jack Dorsey to remain CEO of both companies. “Being a CEO of two things I can’t even imagine.”

Don’t expect Ballmer to be making more investments. He said that he changed his mind about stock investing right now and he’s “back to bonds and index funds.”

He also talked about why he recently launched USAFacts, a website that keep tabs on government spending. He explained that the project stemmed from his frustration that budget data wasn’t as easy to find as a corporate 10-K (business annual filing).

“It was almost impossible to find this stuff,” Ballmer said about his search for a detailed breakdown of government spending. So he hopes that his site will be a resource for policymakers, journalists and anybody who is curious where their tax money is going.

Ballmer now spends a lot of his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, a basketball team that he owns. He talked about he “hates” seeing people looking at their phones at the games and that he’s been looking at augmented reality to improve the experience in the arena.

Featured Image: Microsoft Sweden/Flickr UNDER A CC BY 2.0 LICENSE (IMAGE HAS BEEN MODIFIED)

Crunchbase

  • Steve Ballmer

    • Bio Steve Ballmer is a former director of Microsoft Corporation. He joined Microsoft in 1980 and was the company’s first business manager. Ballmer retired as Chief Executive Officer on Feb. 4, 2014. Before becoming CEO in 2000, his roles at Microsoft included senior vice president of sales and support, senior vice president of systems software and vice president of marketing. Under his leadership, Microsoft …
    • Full profile for Steve Ballmer

  • Twitter

    • Founded 2006
    • Overview Twitter is a global social networking platform that allows its users to send and read 140-character messages known as “tweets”. It enables registered users to read and post their tweets through the web, short message service (SMS), and mobile applications. As a global real-time communications platform, Twitter has more than 400 million monthly visitors and 255 million monthly active users around …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories SMS, Blogging Platforms, Social Media, Messaging
    • Website http://www.twitter.com/
    • Full profile for Twitter

  • Bill Gates

    • Bio Bill Gates is founder, technology advisor and board member of Microsoft Corporation, the worldwide leader in software, services and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential. He served as chairman of the board until Feb. 4, 2014. On June 27, 2008, Gates transitioned out of a day-to-day role in the company to spend more time on his global health and education work at …
    • Full profile for Bill Gates

