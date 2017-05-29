Uber board reportedly receiving Eric Holder’s report this week

Uber’s board of directors will reportedly hear the results of former Attorney General Eric Holder’s investigation into its workplace culture on Wednesday, according to Axios. The investigation by Holder was announced after former Uber employee Susan Fowler published a blog post detailing her own experience at the company, including accounts of sexual harassment and workplace discrimination.

Holder and colleague Tammy Albarran, who are partners at law firm Covington & Burling, are leading the investigation, which will report its results to the full board. Since its outset, Holder’s team has been reporting weekly with updates to an Uber board subcommittee, including David Bonderman, Bill Gurley and Arianna Huffington, on the investigation’s progress. In April, Holder and Albarran requested more time to complete their investigation, which Huffington at the time noted consists of info received from “hundreds of employees.”

At the time, Huffington noted that the revised timing for the delivery of the report’s results was the “end of May,” which fits with a presentation later this week. The results of the report will be made public once received by Uber’s board, according to comments made by Huffington during a press call in March discussing the steps Uber has taken to address its workplace culture and employment practices. Axios notes that the timing of the report’s reception could change given the recent passing of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s mother, which occurred suddenly during a boating accident this past weekend.

Featured Image: Rob Kim/Getty Images