Tragedy strikes as Uber CEO Kalanick loses mother in boating accident, father in serious condition

We’ve received word from Uber that the Kalanick family suffered an unthinkable tragedy this weekend.

CEO Travis Kalanick’s parents were in a boating accident in Fresno yesterday and his mother Bonnie Horowitz Kalanick has passed away. His father Donald Kalanick was also injured.

The company provided the following statement. “Last night Travis and his family suffered an unspeakable tragedy. His mother passed away in a devastating boating accident near Fresno and his father is in serious condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with Travis and his family in this heartbreaking time.”

Fresno’s Sheriff’s Department had more detail about the incident.

Kalanick was said to be close to his parents. He recently posted this photo of them at the Kentucky Derby together.

Hello Louisville!! 1st derby with Mom and dad pic.twitter.com/GXl9HGawXk — travis kalanick (@travisk) May 6, 2017

Our thoughts are with the Kalanick family today.

