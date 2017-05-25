The Oculus Rift’s best VR game comes to the HTC Vive

There are only a few virtual reality titles that I’ve played where I need a bit of a “come down” period to regroup my thoughts and start thinking like a real human again.

SUPERHOT VR is one of those titles.

Today, the Rift-exclusive is finally coming to the HTC Vive natively via the Steam store, nearly six months after its launch on the Oculus Store. It’s been heralded by many as one of the best virtual reality titles out there, and I can say from first-hand experience that it’s my most-played game by far across all VR systems.

The entire game is a bit like a series of puzzles where you’re dropped in a room with a couple of weapons around you and a bunch of geometric assassins headed to kill you. Time only progresses as you physically move your body, so you have to decide the efficiency and order of your actions in order to take out the baddies before they take you out.

Things are simple enough when they’re holding bats or knives, but when three of them are shooting shotguns at you and you have to navigate some complex “bullet-time” maneuvers, it won’t be long before you’re performing some advanced yoga moves to avoid getting hit.

The title, which was partially funded by Oculus, is actually a port from a PC game, which feels bizarre, given how perfect the mechanics are for VR.

In March, the game was updated with the “Forever” update, which brought a variety of new modes that significantly extended replayability, letting you fight an endless barrage of enemies or fine-tune options so that you could play headshots-only or race through levels to beat personal best times.

Though the Vive has gotten a lot of exciting developer attention, Oculus has been digging deep into Facebook war chests to dole out hundreds of millions to content creators who are willing to launch exclusively on the Rift and Gear VR platforms. SUPERHOT VR and Robo Recall have been a couple of the most platform-defining games made, and they’ve launched as Oculus exclusives. This has led to some Vive owners downloading a piece of software called “Revive,” which allows them to purchase games on the Oculus store and play them on their HTC headsets.

With today’s update, the game at last comes natively to the Vive, allowing Steam users a simpler and legit route to get playing. The game is generally $24.99, but is $5 cheaper this week.

It’s a beautiful, badass title, and if you own a Rift or Vive and have never tried it, do yourself a favor and download it.