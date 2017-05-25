Crunch Report | Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard Commencement Speech

Silicon Valley
Uber
recap
Mark Zuckerberg's Harvard Commencement Speech
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
With new realities to build, Unity positioned to become tech giant
- Uber and Lyft to return to Austin starting Monday
- Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard commencement speech here
- Sherif Marakby rejoins Ford to lead self-driving after leaving Uber
- Microsoft’s game streaming service Beam rebrands as Mixer, adds co-streaming, a guide & mobile broadcasting
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Filmed & Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
